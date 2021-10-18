Mexico's new consul general in St. Paul stresses service, stronger ties

Ivan Roberto Sierra Medel, Mexico’s new consul general in St. Paul, arrived in the Twin Cities recently after 28 years working in diplomatic service around the world. He serves as Mexico’s official representative for Mexican citizens in Minnesota and across the Upper Midwest.

The consulate helps with a range of services, including passports and other documentation. It’s working now with local health groups to provide free COVID-19 vaccinations.

“This is the house of all Mexicans, and we are very happy to put ourselves at the service of the community,” he said of his office.

