St. Paul police chief says he'll step down in June
Calling it a difficult decision, Todd Axtell, St. Paul’s police chief, said Wednesday that he will not seek a second term as chief when his current contract ends in June.
“It has been a wonderful and trying experience, one I will forever cherish,” he wrote in a Facebook post.
Axtell has led the force through some of its most difficult times, including the unrest that spilled into St. Paul following the killing of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer in 2020.
He said he's making the announcement now because he knows how difficult it will be to find a new chief. He joined the St. Paul Police Department in 1989.
More reporting to come.
