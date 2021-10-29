Spooktacular! Check out these haunting Halloween homes in Minneapolis
Drop by some of the Mill City's most terrifying yards this weekend, and get some candy while you're at it.
Enter if you dare!
Halloween offers one of the best opportunities of the year to decorate your yard and take in some of your neighbors’ creativity. For some, the elaborate decor is a point a pride and an opportunity to get some shine on social media (looking at you #LakeHarrietSkeletonHouse).
For others, it’s tradition and a chance to delight trick-or-treaters and anyone who passes by.
Corcoran neighborhood resident Andrew Stokke has lived in his house for over 30 years. His elaborate scenes of inflatable pumpkins, ghouls and skeletons draw up to 500 trick-or-treaters each year. The COVID-19 pandemic cut that number in half last year, but he’s hopeful for a rebound this Halloween.
“It’s a lot of work, but its worth it,” Stokke said. “We like to be there for the kids.“
