Enter if you dare!

Halloween offers one of the best opportunities of the year to decorate your yard and take in some of your neighbors’ creativity. For some, the elaborate decor is a point a pride and an opportunity to get some shine on social media (looking at you #LakeHarrietSkeletonHouse).

For others, it’s tradition and a chance to delight trick-or-treaters and anyone who passes by.

Corcoran neighborhood resident Andrew Stokke has lived in his house for over 30 years. His elaborate scenes of inflatable pumpkins, ghouls and skeletons draw up to 500 trick-or-treaters each year. The COVID-19 pandemic cut that number in half last year, but he’s hopeful for a rebound this Halloween.

“It’s a lot of work, but its worth it,” Stokke said. “We like to be there for the kids.“

Some of the best Halloween yards in Minneapolis Fullscreen Slide Previous Slide 6 of 6 Beware of this home at 13th and University avenues in northeast Minneapolis! With a cemetery in its front yard and skeletons clawing out of the ground and jack-o'-lanterns glowing in the windows, it’s sure to spook any Halloween visitor. Carly Quast | MPR News 1 of 6 This home at 4203 Wentworth Ave. in Minneapolis holds ghouls and zombies of all sorts, inside and out. Evan Frost | MPR News 2 of 6 The Lake Harriet Skeleton House at 4850 Lake Harriet Parkway is literally crawling in bones, and it has its own hashtag too — #LakeHarrietSkeletonHouse. Evan Frost | MPR News Next Slide