Spirit Airlines flight makes emergency landing at Twin Cities airport
A Spirit Airlines flight that took off from Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport made an emergency landing after a pilot reported a possible engine fire.
The flight took off about 7:30 p.m. Sunday and was headed for Orlando, but within minutes returned to the Twin Cities airport.
The Federal Aviation Administration issued a statement that said the Airbus A320 landed safely about 7:50 p.m. and taxied to the terminal. No injuries were reported. The FAA plans to investigate.
Airport officials said fire crews responded, but did not find a fire, KSTP-TV reported.
Spirit Airlines said another airplane was transporting passengers to Orlando.
