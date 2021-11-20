Authorities ask for public's help in locating four missing siblings

Police in the Twin Cities suburb of St. Anthony are asking for the public's help in locating four missing siblings.

Authorities reported Saturday morning that the siblings — 16-year-old Joshua Vanderslice and 12-year-olds Rose Vanderslice, Katelyn Crosser and Rosalina Crosser — left their St. Anthony home on foot at about 5 p.m. Friday and have not returned.

Police said authorities don't know where they may have been headed.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call 911, or the St. Anthony Police Department via the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office at (952) 258-5334.