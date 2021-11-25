Bloomington police searching for missing woman

Rosaleia Garcia Shelton. Courtesy of Minnesota BCA

Authorities are asking for help to locate a vulnerable 19-year-old last seen on Monday.

The Bureau of Criminal Apprehension said Rosaleia Garcia Shelton left her home in Bloomington around 4 p.m. on Nov. 22.

The Bloomington Police Department believes she was spotted on camera later in the day near France Avenue South and Old Shakopee Road.

She has black hair, brown eyes, and a scar over her left eyebrow. She also had a pink backpack with cats on it.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Bloomington Police Department at (952) 563-4900, or dial 911.