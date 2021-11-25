Twin fetus deaths in September ruled double homicide

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner has ruled the deaths of twin fetuses a double homicide.

The medical examiner release Wednesday said both died Sept. 18 as a result of uterine rupture after their mother was shot in the abdomen that day.

The Minneapolis Police Department says the woman survived. She heard gunshots as she stood outside in the 2300 block of Bryant Avenue North, then realized she was shot.

The woman later arrived in a private car to North Memorial Health Hospital for treatment. She has been released from the hospital, police said.

Police also responded to a shot spotter report of multiple gun shots at around 6:30 p.m. for the area of Bryant and 23rd Avenues North.

There are no arrests and police are searching for leads. Anyone with information about this shooting is encouraged to call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or at www.CrimeStoppersMN.org.