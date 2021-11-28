Man airlifted to hospital after gunfire following police pursuit in Forest Lake

Police in Forest Lake, Minn., say a man was airlifted to a hospital Sunday afternoon after shots were fired following a police pursuit.

In a news release, the Forest Lake Police Department said the incident started just after 1:30 p.m. when a 911 caller reported a 47-year-old man was violating an order for protection.

According to police: "The caller (advised) that the male was armed with a gun and was threatening the caller, and made statements to threaten arriving law enforcement officers."

Authorities said the man left the scene in his vehicle with officers in pursuit. Officers used a PIT maneuver to stop the vehicle on the 7000 block of North Shore Trail, just east of U.S. Highway 8.

Police said the man "presented a threat to officers and shots were fired," but did not offer further details on who fired shots.

Authorities also did not provide information on the nature or extent of the man's injuries.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating.