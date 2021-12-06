Observance planned in Minnesota on 80th anniversary of Pearl Harbor

The Minnesota Military and Veterans Museum will hold a virtual program Tuesday to mark the 80th anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor.

The attack on Dec. 7, 1941, claimed the lives of more than 2,000 service members and civilians, and brought the U.S. into World War II.

Tuesday's program will begin at 7 p.m. and take place over Zoom. It'll include remarks from Pearl Harbor survivor Don Ollom, author and KARE 11 reporter Danny Spewak, author and journalist Steve Twomey, and state Commissioner of Veterans Affairs Larry Herke.

Other organizations involved in the program include the Fort Snelling Memorial Rifle Squad, Navy League of the United States, Global Minnesota, Jewish Community Relations Council of Minnesota and the Dakotas, and the United Veterans Legislative Council of Minnesota.

More information and a link to the program can be found through the Minnesota Department of Veterans Affairs website.