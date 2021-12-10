Hennepin County Sheriff Hutchinson charged with DWI in I-94 rollover crash

Hennepin County Sheriff David Hutchinson has been charged with four misdemeanors after rolling over his state-issued SUV on I-94 interstate near Alexandria at around 2:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

The charges were brought by the Douglas County Attorney. In a statement, the Minnesota State Patrol says it served Hutchinson a summons Friday afternoon at Alomere Hospital.

The misdemeanor charges include operating a motor vehicle and carrying a pistol while under the influence of alcohol.

Hutchinson’s blood alcohol content was .13 as determined by the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension's analysis of his urine sample.

The sheriff was in area attending a conference prior to the single-vehicle crash. He sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was transported by ambulance to Alomere.

