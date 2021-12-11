Photos: Scenes from the deadly tornadoes in the South and Midwest

Multiple tornadoes struck late Friday night and Saturday morning, tearing through several states including Kentucky, Illinois and Arkansas.
In Edwardsville, Ill., the tornado ripped through an Amazon distribution hub with confirmed fatalities on site. The governor of Kentucky said officials believe at least 70 people have died inthat state alone, and the death toll may rise to more than 100.
