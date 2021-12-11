Photos: Scenes from the deadly tornadoes in the South and Midwest

An uprooted tree sits in front of a tornado-damaged home in Mayfield, Ky. Mark Humphrey | AP

Multiple tornadoes struck late Friday night and Saturday morning, tearing through several states including Kentucky, Illinois and Arkansas.

In Edwardsville, Ill., the tornado ripped through an Amazon distribution hub with confirmed fatalities on site. The governor of Kentucky said officials believe at least 70 people have died in that state alone, and the death toll may rise to more than 100.

People help retrieve items from a destroyed home Saturday in Mayfield, Ky. Mark Humphrey | AP

Firefighters survey tornado damage in downtown Mayfield. Brett Carlsen | Getty Images

Chris Buchanan (right) lures a dog named Cheyenne from a tornado-damaged home with help from Niki Thompson (left) in Mayfield on Saturday. Mark Humphrey | AP

A general view of tornado-damaged structures in Mayfield. Brett Carlsen | Getty Images

Workers attempt to clear debris as part of a search and rescue operation on Saturday at an Amazon distribution hub in Edwardsville, Ill. Brian Munoz | St. Louis Public Radio

Workers attempt to clear debris as part of a search and rescue operation on Saturday at an Amazon distribution hub in Edwardsville, Ill. Brian Munoz | St. Louis Public Radio

Police tape blocks a road at a tornado-damaged Amazon distribution hub in Edwardsville, Ill. Brian Munoz | St. Louis Public Radio

Damage from a tornado is seen in downtown Mayfield, Ky., on Saturday. Mark Humphrey | AP

An interior view of tornado damage at Emmanuel Baptist Church in Mayfield, Ky. Brett Carlsen | Getty Images

A Kentucky National Guard helicopter surveys the tornado damage near Mayfield Consumer Products on Saturday in Mayfield, Ky. Brett Carlsen | Getty Images

A classic car sits amid the remains of a tornado-destroyed building on Saturday in Mayfield, Ky. Brett Carlsen | Getty Images

People work at the scene of a train derailment after severe storms in Earlington, Ky. Cheney Orr | Reuters

A derailed train is seen amid storm damage and debris in Earlington, Ky. Cheney Orr | Reuters

Local residents walk past the scene of a train derailment after devastating tornadoes in Earlington, Ky. Cheney Orr | Reuters

