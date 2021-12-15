Authorities seek public's help finding missing teens from Roseville, Andover

Local authorities in Roseville and Anoka County on Wednesday separately asked for the public’s help finding teenagers.

Roseville police are searching for Izaich Mardis, 14. He’s described as 5 feet, 2 inches tall, about 110 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Police say he left for school on Tuesday morning but did not arrive and has had no contact with family.

He was last seen wearing a Minnesota Twins stocking cap, a backpack, gray coat and red hoodie. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

Separately, the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office said it’s looking for Halle Marie Kelly Kennedy, age 15.

The sheriff’s office said she was last seen Wednesday around 9:10 a.m. leaving her Andover home on a black mountain bike and wearing a black coat, gray sweatpants, blue winter hat with a puffy ball on top, and black boots.

She is described as 5 feet, 2 inches tall, 105-110 pounds with light brown curly hair and blue eyes.

The sheriff’s office said its investigators along with the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension are involved. Anyone with information on Halle’s whereabouts should contact Anoka County dispatch at (763) 427-1212 or call 911.