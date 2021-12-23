A series of crashes reportedly involving dozens of vehicles — some which caught fire — closed a stretch of Interstate 94 in western Wisconsin on Thursday morning.

The Wisconsin State Patrol said the crashes south of Osseo, about 20 miles southeast of Eau Claire, happened as freezing rain fell in the area.

Authorities responded to a report of a multi-vehicle crash near mile marker 96 at about 5:45 a.m. and found a semi "in the median on fire with two passenger vehicles underneath," the Patrol reported in a mid-morning update. "Several secondary crashes and run-offs occurred in the general vicinity."

There were no immediate reports of injuries or fatalities, as rescue crews continued to work at the scene.

Photos shared by the Patrol, showing parts of the crash scene after sunrise, showed a number of semis and trailers mangled and blocking the freeway and at least two burned-out vehicles.

WITI-TV reported the crash involved more than 100 vehicles, though the Patrol's mid-morning update did not specify how many vehicles were involved.

As of 9:30 a.m. Thursday, Interstate 94 remained closed in both directions between Osseo and Black River Falls, with authorities diverting traffic onto nearby state highways.

The Patrol said passengers of vehicles involved in the crash were being transported by bus to a safe location.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.