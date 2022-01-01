Photos: Minnesota Wild fall to St. Louis Blues in frigid Winter Classic at Target Field

Jordan Kyrou had two goals and two assists in a five-goal second period for St. Louis, and the Blues cruised through the coldest outdoor game in NHL history to beat the host Minnesota Wild 6-4 in the Winter Classic on Saturday night at Target Field in Minneapolis.

The official faceoff temperature was minus-5.7 degrees, the first of 33 outdoor games the league has played with a temperature below zero.

Kirill Kaprizov had a goal and two assists and Ryan Hartman had a goal and an assist for the Wild, who trailed 6-2 at the second intermission and benched goalie Cam Talbot after 22 saves in two periods in favor of Kaapo Kahkonen.

Rem Pitlick and Kevin Fiala also scored for the Wild, who pulled within 6-4 on Fiala's 6-on-5 goal with 5:38 remaining after Kahkonen was pulled for the extra skater.

Country singer Thomas Rhett performs between periods of the NHL Winter Classic hockey game between the St. Louis Blues and the Minnesota Wild on Saturday at Target Field. Kirill Kaprizov of the Minnesota Wild reacts after missing a shot in the third period against the St. Louis Blues during the NHL Winter Classic at Target Field on Saturday in Minneapolis. Game-time temperatures were below zero. A St. Louis Blues fan celebrates as fireworks go off after the Blues defeated the Minnesota Wild 6-4 during the NHL Winter Classic.

Talbot, who posted an outdoor shutout for Edmonton in the Heritage Classic in 2016, wore a forest green stocking cap on top of his mask to match Minnesota’s jerseys. He didn't have much help. The Wild were missing their two best defensemen, captain Jared Spurgeon (lower-body injury) and Jonas Brodin (COVID-19 protocols), and allowed 14 shots on goal in each of the first two periods.

Due to virus outbreaks on other teams, the Wild had four games postponed over the last three weeks and had not played in 12 days. They have allowed 22 goals in their last four games.

The Blues were naturally the sharper team, having beaten Edmonton 4-2 on Wednesday behind a goal and two assists from Kyrou in his return from a four-game absence due to an upper-body injury.

Mats Zuccarello (center) and Ryan Hartman (left) of the Minnesota Wild celebrate a goal by teammate Kirill Kaprizov in the first period of the game against the St. Louis Blues during the NHL Winter Classic at Target Field on Saturday in Minneapolis. David Berding | Getty Images

The conditions for the top two teams in the Central Division were cruelly cold, though the novelty of playing in the event after a year delay by the pandemic surely helped block out the brisk air. Wild defenseman Calen Addison was shown at one stoppage getting heating lotion applied to his frostbitten ears.

The Wild had played outdoors once before, in a Stadium Series game in 2016 at the University of Minnesota’s football stadium. The Blues won the Winter Classic in 2017 at Busch Stadium, the home of Major League Baseball’s St. Louis Cardinals.

This was the 11th time in the 33 outdoor games — and seventh time in the 13 Winter Classics — that the NHL played at a baseball venue. The announced attendance was a sellout of 38,619.