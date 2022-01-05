Second arrest made in Mall of America New Year's Eve shooting

Bloomington police say they have arrested a St. Paul man suspected of a shooting that shut down the Mall of America on New Year’s Eve.

The 18-year-old suspect was taken into custody Tuesday afternoon in Roseville with the help of Ramsey County sheriff’s deputies and St. Paul police. Authorities say a firearm was recovered at the scene of the arrest.

Two people were hurt in last week’s shooting. Bloomington police believe the apparent target, who was wounded in the leg, had previous contact with the shooter, and that the incident was not random.

On Monday, police arrested a 19-year-old St. Paul man for allegedly aiding and abetting the shooting.

MPR News typically does not name suspects until after they’ve been charged with a crime.