Firefighters face flames consuming Duluth-Superior harbor warehouse
Crews from the Superior, Wis., fire department are battling a large warehouse fire burning Thursday morning along the Duluth-Superior harbor waterfront.
The Blatnik Bridge, which connects Duluth and Superior, has been reopened. It was closed for a time in both directions because of smoke from the fire.
The fire is burning in the North End district of Superior, an area of grain elevators and warehouses along the waterfront.
