Firefighters detain man after he crashes truck into Minneapolis fire station

Minneapolis firefighters came to the aid of a woman being pursued by a man Thursday night, sheltering the woman and then detaining the man after he drove into the fire station's garage doors.

Minneapolis police said it happened just after 7 p.m. at Fire Station 8 at the corner of West 28th Street and Blaisdell Avenue.

The man was arrested and faces assault charges. The woman and firefighters were not injured.

According to preliminary information from police, the woman was trying to get away from a man she knew, who would not stop following her. She sought help at the fire station, and the man drove his pickup truck onto the station's driveway.

"Firefighters placed themselves between the truck and the female and gave clear commands for the male to leave," police said in a news release. "The male continued to drive slowly towards the female. Firefighters opened the bay door in an attempt to retreat into the station with the woman. The male attempted to drive past firefighters into the station when his vehicle struck one of the open bi-fold doors. Firefighters used a tool to puncture a tire and to disable the vehicle."

Firefighters detained the man until police officers arrived and arrested him.

Authorities said the station remained in full service after the incident.