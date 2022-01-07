Human remains found in burned vehicle at state park in southeastern Minnesota

Authorities are investigating after human remains were found in a burned vehicle at a state park in southeastern Minnesota.

It happened Wednesday morning at Beaver Creek Valley State Park near Caledonia.

The Houston County Sheriff's Office said it received a call just before 7:30 a.m., reporting a burned vehicle and possible human remains.

"Deputies responded and confirmed there were in fact human remains inside the vehicle. The vehicle was completely destroyed," the sheriff's office said in a news release Thursday. "We have not been able to positively identify the remains at this time, and this remains a very active investigation."

The sheriff's office said they don't believe there is an ongoing threat to the public.

The State Fire Marshal's Office and Southern Minnesota Regional Medical Examiner's Office are assisting local officials.