Man fatally shot in Minneapolis; city's first homicide of the year

Minneapolis police said a man was shot and killed Saturday night in the city's first homicide of the year.

Officers responded at 9:40 p.m. to a report of shots fired in the 4200 block of 11th Avenue South, and a vehicle that had crashed into parked cars.

The victim was found lying in a street, with another person performing CPR until first responders took over. The injured man later died at a local hospital.

Police said in a release there is “limited information related to who else was involved and what transpired.” There were no immediate reports of arrests in the case.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office is conducting an autopsy.