Report: Mpls. traffic deaths in 2021 reached levels not seen in 14 years

Despite lower posted speed limits across residential Minneapolis streets, a newly released annual city report found Minneapolis traffic deaths increased last year to levels not seen since 2007.

The city’s Vision Zero Initiative has the goal of reaching zero traffic deaths and severe injuries by 2027. The latest report, released this month, found 24 people died in Minneapolis traffic crashes in 2021. An average of 11 people per year have died in traffic accidents on Minneapolis streets over the last decade, according to the city.

The report found about 80 percent of fatal crashes included very reckless driving, which is a sharp increase from 2019 when about 30 percent of fatal crashes included very reckless driving. The report defines “very reckless” driving as a fatal hit-and-run crash or combining two of the most unsafe actions like high-speeding, running a red light or stop sign, driving under the influence, driving off the road and distracted driving.

The city report called the death toll “devastating and unacceptable,” adding the increase in traffic deaths is disproportionately impacting neighborhoods with lower incomes and where the majority of residents are people of color.

The report found 11 out of 24 fatal crashes happened in north Minneapolis; 4 fatal crashes in the Phillips neighborhood.

The cities of Minneapolis and St. Paul both lowered speed limits on residential streets to mostly 20 mph in 2020. Minneapolis installed 1,400 new speed limit signs.

The city says its Public Works Department will be installing safety improvements at more than 150 intersections along areas that see high traffic and/or injuries. Some of the safety efforts include adding plastic bollards — which look like cylindrical traffic cones — to intersections so vehicles will turn more slowly.

The city said plans for installations at more than 50 intersections were delayed last year due to supply chain challenges.