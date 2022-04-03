5 people injured, 1 killed in 4 separate shootings in Minneapolis

Minneapolis police on Sunday were investigating multiple shootings that left one person dead and five people injured in four separate incidents.

Two of the shootings happened downtown after 2 a.m. One left a man injured near 5th Street North and Hennepin Avenue, an incident police say started with a fight. Officers say they had to contend with a large and unruly crowd that hampered their response.

Nearby, three people were reported shot after an incident at 3rd Street North and 1st Avenue North. One woman was treated at the scene, while two men later arrived at a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Suspects were arrested in both of those cases.

A few hours earlier, a reported shooting just before 10:00 p.m. Saturday in the 2400 block of Elliot Avenue left a man with life-threatening gunshot wounds. Police said the 27-year-old man died at the hospital on Sunday. Police said it was the 18th death the department is investigating as a homicide this year.

Police are looking for suspects in that case and in a shooting on the 700 block of West Broadway reported about a half hour before.

Officials have not said if any of the shootings were related.