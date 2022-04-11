Stuver perfect in net, Urruti scores; Austin beats Minnesota
Maximiliano Urruti scored an all-important goal while Brad Stuver stopped two shots as Austin earned a 1-0 win Sunday over Minnesota United.
Urruti’s game-winner came in the 58th minute to secure the win for Austin (3-1-2). Hector Jimenez had an assist on the goal.
Austin outshot United (2-2-2) 10-7, with three shots on goal to two for United.
Stuver saved both of the shots he faced for Austin. Dayne St. Clair saved two of the three shots he faced for United.
Both teams next play Saturday, with Austin visiting D.C. United while United hosts the Colorado Rapids.
