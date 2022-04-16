Police: 10-year-old boy dead after shooting in Minneapolis

A 10 year old boy is dead following a shooting in downtown Minneapolis, according to police. It happened in an apartment building in the 300 block of Hennepin Avenue around 11:30 p.m. Friday.

Once officers arrived, they found the 10 year old with a life-threatening gunshot wound. They started immediate medical care before the boy was transported to the hospital, where he later died.

Minneapolis police say the boy and another juvenile family member were alone in an apartment when the shooting happened.

The name of the child and his manner of death will be released later by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner.