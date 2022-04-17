Lod scores in Minnesota United's 3-1 win over Rapids

Robin Lod scored for Minnesota United Saturday in a 3-1 victory over the Colorado Rapids.

The Loons (3-2-2) never trailed after Lod made it a 2-1 game in the 77th minute. Hassani Dotson got an assist on the goal.

Minnesota also got one goal each from Bakaye Dibassy and Abu Danladi.

“I was pleased with the players because I don’t think we’ve had a lot of luck this year and you need a little bit of luck when you’re not playing as well as you would like to,” said Head Coach Adrian Heath. “For the front players, for Robin [Lod] to get a goal, for Abu [Danladi] to come on and get a goal… just to get three goals in a game, maybe people want to keep talking about it and then we relax, and start to play again. It was a big game for us tonight.”

The Rapids’ (2-3-2) goal was scored by Diego Rubio.

Colorado outshot Minnesota 14-13, with seven shots on goal to five for Minnesota.

Dayne St. Clair saved six of the seven shots he faced for the Loons. William Yarbrough saved two of the five shots he faced for the Rapids.

The next MLS match-ups for the team are on Saturday, with Minnesota hosting the Chicago Fire while the Rapids host Charlotte. Minnesota will be in Madison on Wednesday to take on Forward Madison FC on Wednesday as part of the U.S. Open Cup.