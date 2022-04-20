Perez 2 HRs, Dozier go-ahead shot lead Royals over Twins 4-3

Salvador Perez homered twice and Hunter Dozier hit another go-ahead home run to lift the Kansas City Royals over the Minnesota Twins 4-3 on Tuesday night.

Perez homered in the fourth off Chris Archer and tied the score 3-3 in the sixth when he went deep against Tyler Duffey (0-2). Out out later, Dozier hit a tiebreaking home run for the second straight game, following up on his two-run drive in the sixth off Detroit’s Will Vest in a 3-1 win Saturday.

“Any time you can get some go-ahead home runs at that point it feels good,” Dozier said. “We have a lot of confidence in our offense. It’s a matter of time before we really break out.”

“The one to Salvy, the previous two were inside,” Duffey said. “But that one wasn’t. It’s a matter of inches. The one to Dozier, same thing. That one was left just over the plate.”

Amir Garrett (1-0) pitched 1 2/3 hitless innings, combining with four other pitchers for 4 2/3 innings of scoreless, one-hit relief. Josh Staumont pitched a scoreless ninth for his second save in as many games.

“It was a big day,” Royals manager Mike Matheny said. “Just some good at-bats all the way around. Really good defense and the bullpen was fantastic.”

Archer allowed two runs, four hits and three walks in 4 1/3 innings. He retired 10 straight batters before Perez’s solo home run down the left-field line in the fourth. Perez was a DH due to blurred vision in his left eye.

“The last five days I kind of feel blurry,” Perez said. “I had (laser) surgery and it’s still a little blurry today.”

Nicky Lopez, who doubled twice, drew a bases-loaded walk in the fifth.

Minnesota took a 2-0 lead in the fourth when Gio Urshela drove a single through a drawn-in infield to score Nick Gordon, who had tripled. Gary Sánchez followed one out later with his second double of the game, scoring Gordon.

Carlos Correa’s one-out single scored Luis Arraez, who had doubled lead off the fifth, for a 3-1 Twins lead.

Royals starter Carlos Hernández allowed three runs and eight hits in 4 1/3 innings.

Trainer’s room

Twins: CF Byron Buxton remained out of the Twins lineup with right knee soreness.

Up next

The series continues Wednesday night when Minnesota RHP Chris Paddack (0-1, 6.75 ERA) opposes Kansas City LHP Daniel Lynch (0-0, 2.45).