Police in western Wisconsin say they arrested a juvenile suspect Tuesday evening in connection with the killing of 10-year-old Iliana “Lily” Peters.

Investigators found the girl's body near a creek trail in downtown Chippewa Falls Monday morning about 12 hours after Lily's father reported her missing.

At a news conference Tuesday evening, Police Chief Matt Kelm said he's unable to provide details about the suspect, including his age, but said Lily knew her attacker.

"While nothing will bring Lily Peters back or change what happened, we are very grateful to be able to deliver this news for the family and the community,” Kelm said.

Kelm also said police searched a home on North Grove Street, but did not say how it may be connected to the suspect.

An autopsy is underway to determine how the girl died.

“We do not believe there is any danger to the community at this time,” Kelm said.

He also thanked the public for giving police more than 200 tips, which he said “were critical to solving this case.”

Chippewa Falls Area Unified School District said in a statement Tuesday that Lily was a fourth-grade student at Parkview Elementary School, and the district is offering support for students there.