Missing person alert issued for University of Minnesota student

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension issued a missing person alert Sunday for Austin Ray Retterath, 19. He is described as being 6 feet 2 inches and 160 pounds, with blonde hair. The University of Minnesota Police Department is concerned for his safety.

Retterath was last seen Sunday morning near East River Road and Franklin Avenue in Minneapolis. He was wearing a blue T-shirt, dark shorts and white shoes.

Retterath is currently a student at the university. For any information about his whereabouts contact the University of Minnesota Police Department at 612-624-2677.