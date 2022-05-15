Water Street in St. Paul to close beginning Monday

The city of St. Paul is closing Water Street beginning on Monday, in anticipation of rising waters on the Mississippi River. The closure will stretch from Highway 13 to Plato Boulevard. Several trails and other areas along the river have already been closed, including:

• Chestnut Plaza

• City House

• Crosby Farm Regional Park

• Desnoyer Trail

• Harriet Island Pavilion and public dock

• Hidden Falls Regional Park

• Kelly's Landing

• Lamberts Landing

• Lilydale Regional Park

• Raspberry Island

• Upper Landing

• Watergate Marina

“We monitor the Mississippi River levels all year long. Temporarily closing Water Street is a standard practice by the City when the river levels start to rise,” said Sean Kershaw, City of Saint Paul’s Director of Public Works in a statement. “We remind people to be safe and always follow all posted signs when enjoying the river. Do not explore or go into any areas, trails, or roads that are closed due to the high water levels.”

The closures will remain in effect until the water recedes. At this time, the Pool and Yacht Club and Harriet Island will remain open to visitors.