Photos: Waterfalls, rivers deliver a high water rush in northern Minnesota
After a drought caused low flow to rivers and streams in northern Minnesota last summer, the difference in the area’s water bodies this spring is striking.
Some streams in northern Minnesota are at their highest levels in decades. Here are some photos capturing the flow by photographers Derek Montgomery and Kerem Yücel:
Photo gallery
21 of 21
1 of 21
2 of 21
While the high water makes for dramatic scenes at popular state parks, the rushing waters have also caused problems elsewhere.
