Fireworks injuries have been rising. Here are some safety tips for July 4th

A 28-year-old Michigan man who was setting off fireworks in February of last year to commemorate the death of a friend died himself when one of the fireworks exploded.

The family of an 11-year old Indiana boy who perished in a fireworks accident during last year's July Fourth weekend said he was protecting his little sister.

They were among at least 11 people who died from fireworks-related incidents last year, according to new data from the Consumer Product Safety Commission, up slightly from the nine people previously reported to have been killed in 2021.

There were also an estimated 10,200 fireworks-related injuries last year, nearly three quarters of which occurred during the one-month period around July Fourth.

"Fireworks are beautiful to watch, but they can be deadly when mishandled or misused, or if the fireworks themselves contain illegal components," CPSC chair Alex Hoehn-Saric said in a statement.

Of the injuries reported during the one-month period around July Fourth last year, most of the victims were male, burns were the most common injury and the fireworks that accounted for the highest number of wounds were firecrackers and sparklers.

Fireworks safety tips to consider

Here are a few tips from the commission and the National Safety Council on the safe use of fireworks:

Light fireworks outside, one at a time and without placing your body directly over the device. Then quickly move away. Don't try to relight malfunctioning fireworks.

Never hold lit fireworks in your hands. Also, never point or throw fireworks at anyone.

Have a bucket of water or a garden hose nearby in case of an emergency.

Soak used and unused fireworks in water before throwing them away.

Don't let children ignite or play with fireworks, including sparklers.

Don't use fireworks if you're impaired by drugs or alcohol.

