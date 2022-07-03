Northfield police search for missing 6-year-old girl

Northfield Police are searching for 6-year-old Elle Ragin after finding her mother, Lisa Wade, dead in a home on the 600 block of Maple Brook Court just before noon on Saturday. That death is an apparent suicide, according to police.

Investigators believe that before taking her own life, Wade, 39, may have had something to do with her daughter’s disappearance.

Elle Ragin is approximately 3’6”, 45 lbs., with brown curly hair and brown eyes.

If anyone has seen Elle Ragin or her mother in the past two weeks, they’re asked to call the Northfield Police Department at 507-645-4477 or call 911.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is assisting in the investigation.

