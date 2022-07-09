MN United rally to beat Vancouver 3-1
Kemar Lawrence, Luis Amarilla and Franco Fragapane scored second-half goals and Minnesota United beat the Vancouver Whitecaps 3-1 on Friday night for its third straight victory.
Lawrence tied it in the 71st minute to end Vancouver’s MLS shutout streak at 342 minutes, taking a pass from D. J. Taylor and drilling a shot past goalkeeper Cody Cropper.
Amarilla gave Minnesota (8-8-3) the lead in the 84th with a hard shot from outside the box, and Fragapane connected in the 88th.
Second-half substitute Lucas Cavallini scored in the 63rd for Vancouver (7-9-3).
The win keeps Minnesota United in the playoff race. They’re currently in fifth place in the Western Conference. Rival Sporting KC comes to St. Paul on Wednesday night.
