A 6-year-old girl has died and a teenager remains hospitalized after a man fleeing police crashed his car into another vehicle in Brooklyn Center Friday afternoon.

Brooklyn Center police were pursuing a murder suspect with a warrant out for his arrest; the man then crashed into another car carrying a driver and four passengers near the intersection of 53rd Ave North and Humboldt Ave North.

One of the other passengers, a 15-year-old girl, is still in the hospital, as of Saturday afternoon. The driver and the two remaining passengers have been released from the hospital, according to the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office.

Police arrested the suspect at the scene; he remains hospitalized as well.

Brooklyn Center police said they tried to deflate the man's tires, and to get support from a Minnesota State Patrol helicopter, but were not able to stop the fleeing vehicle. They did not attempt to use a pursuit intervention technique during the chase.

The Hennepin County Sheriff's Office is investigating the incident.