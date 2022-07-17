Reynoso's brace leads Minnesota United past DC United 2-0

Emanuel Reynoso scored a goal in each half and Minnesota United breezed to a 2-0 victory over D.C. United on Saturday.

Reynoso staked Minnesota United (9-8-4) to a 1-0 lead — with an assist from Luis Amarilla — in the 13th minute.

Reynoso polished off his brace in the 50th minute on another assist from Amarilla. Reynoso has nine goals this season and has scored two in three of the past five matches.

“I’ve always said that he has MVP talent, which we know,” Head Coach Adrian Heath said of Reynoso after the match. “He’s a quality player. If he can get ten to fifteen goals every season then we’ve got one of the best players in the league on our hands.”

Dayne St. Clair notched a clean sheet for Minnesota without making a save. Rafael Romo saved three for D.C. United (5-11-3).

Minnestoa United took 12 more shots and had a 6-0 advantage in shots on goal.

Head Coach Adrian Heath was asked if the team was playing at its best at the moment, ahead of an international friendly with Everton on Wednesday.

“In terms of confidence, I would say probably. In terms of fitness, probably not. As much as I’ll love the game on Wednesday with Everton playing out here, everyone knows what that team means to me. This group could do with a rest you know,” Heath said. “The fact that it’s a Premier League team coming in here I’m sure that will get them through.”

United’s next MLS match is in Houston on Saturday.