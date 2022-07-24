Minnesota Aurora's inaugural season comes to a close
The Minnesota Aurora's first USL W League season ended in heartbreak last night with a championship loss to South Georgia Tormenta FC, 2-1.
Defender Addy Symonds kicked the Aurora's only goal of the night, tying the game 1-1 in the first half. The game remained tied after 90 minutes of regulation play, but Jaida Nyby of the scored her second goal of the night in overtime, winning the game.
The Aurora sailed through their inaugural regular season undefeated.
They've built a big fan base too, averaging 5,000 fans per game and breaking attendance records at their home field the Vikings' TCO stadium in Eagan.
A sellout crowd of nearly 6,500 fans attended the final match.
In a Twitter post, Andrea Yoch, team co-founder and president, said the night presented “an incredible soccer game and the beginning of a very bright future.”
