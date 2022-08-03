This story comes to you through a partnership with https://sahanjournal.com/, a nonprofit newsroom dedicated to covering Minnesota's immigrants and communities of color.

YMCA of the North: Apply here for free or reduced fee swim lessons.

Como Regional Park Pool, 1151 Wynne Avenue, St. Paul, Minnesota: July 25 through Aug. 5 at 9 a.m., 10 a.m., and 11 a.m. Walk-ins accepted.

Como Regional Park Pool, 1151 Wynne Avenue, St. Paul, Minnesota: Friday, August 5 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Lake Phalen Beach, 1400 Phalen Drive, St. Paul, Minnesota: Thursday, August 4 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Highland Park Aquatic Center, 1840 Edgcumbe Road, St. Paul, Minnesota: Wednesday, August 3 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

$5 lessons are available at other Minneapolis pools for residents who qualify: Call (612) 230- 6495, or email aquatics@minneapolisparks.org .

Never swim alone.

A responsible adult should constantly and actively watch children.

Always keep young children or non-swimmers within arm’s reach of a parent or guardian.

Inexperienced or non-swimmers should wear a Coast Guard-approved life jacket.

Don’t rely on inflatable toys or rafts for safety, because a poke or blown valve can quickly turn into a dangerous situation.

Don’t hold your breath for fun or as a challenge.

Don’t jump in the water to save a friend who is struggling in any water. Instead, use a long object to reach for them and pull them to safety.

Enroll children and non-swimmers in water safety or swim lessons.

Be mindful of backyard pools, because kids can fall in. Install barriers like a fence around the pool.

Learn CPR.

Provide constant supervision.

Make sure there is a way to climb out of the pool if it’s too tall to step out of.