Attorney General rules fatal Fargo police shooting justified

Attorney General Drew Wrigley says a Fargo police officer was justified in fatally shooting a man at an apartment complex in July.

Wrigley says Officer Adam O’Brien fired his gun at 28-year-old Shane Netterville after Netterville ignored police commands and sped out of a garage in a stolen van, narrowly avoiding officers. Netterville suffered a chest wound and died at a hospital several hours later.

Wrigley and Fargo Police Chief David Zibolski showed dash and body cam video of the incident on Monday in Fargo. O’Brien was placed on paid administrative leave while the case was being reviewed. O’Brien will return to duty on Sept. 7.