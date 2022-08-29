Man, two children killed in Anoka County crash

A man and two young children have died and several others have been injured in a two-vehicle crash in a Twin Cities suburb on Sunday afternoon.

The Anoka County Sheriff's Office said 28-year-old Lee Vang of Andover was driving an SUV that crossed the center median on Bunker Lake Boulevard in Ham Lake, Minn., and hit a pickup truck towing a trailer head-on.

Vang died from his injuries — as did two children, 3-year-old Astrid Lee and 6-month-old Levi Lee, both of Andover.

A 7-year-old child and a woman in the SUV were seriously injured. The two men in the truck suffered minor injuries.

The Minnesota State Patrol, Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office, Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office and Anoka County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the crash.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.