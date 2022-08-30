International

Russian media: Ex-Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev dead at 91

The Associated Press
Gov. Rudy Perpich greeted Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev
Gov. Rudy Perpich greeted Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev on the lawn of the governor's residence in St. Paul in 1990, as Raisa Gorbachev and Lola Perich looked on.
Courtesy of the Minnesota Historical Society.

Russian news agencies are reporting that former Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev has died at 91. The Tass, RIA Novosti and Interfax agencies cited the Central Clinical Hospital.

Gorbachev’s office said earlier that he was undergoing treatment at the hospital.

1990 A collection of MPR stories about the day Gorbachev came to town

