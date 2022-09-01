Sports

Cordova scores as Real Salt Lake defeat Minnesota United

The Associated Press
Sandy, Utah
MLS Minnesota Real Salt Lake Soccer
Minnesota United midfielder Joseph Rosales and Real Salt Lake defender Jasper LÃ¶ffelsend (28) compete for the ball during an MLS soccer match Wednesday in Sandy, Utah.
Scott G Winterton | Deseret News via AP

Sergio Cordova, Jefferson Savarino and Anderson Julio each scored as Real Salt Lake earned a 3-0 win over Minnesota United on Wednesday night.

Cordova opened the scoring in the seventh minute and Savarino made it 2-0 in the 23rd. Julio scored in the 79th.

Zac MacMath saved the one shot he faced for RSL (11-8-9). Dayne St. Clair saved two shots for United (13-10-5).

RSL next plays on Sunday against Los Angeles FC on the road, and United will host Dallas on Saturday.

