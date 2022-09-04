3 goals in 3 minutes knock Minnesota United out of 3rd place
Loss sends United to 5th place in Western Conference
An own goal by Michael Boxall in the 55th minute began three minutes of woe for Minnesota United against Dallas FC.
Alan Velasco and Jesus Ferreira then scored two minutes apart in the second half, and Dallas beat Minnesota United 3-0 on Saturday.
Third place was on the line for both teams. With the loss, Minnesota slipped to fifth place and currently out of position to host a home playoff game.
Both teams play again next Saturday, with Dallas hosting Los Angeles FC while United (13-11-5) heads to Portland to take on the Timbers.
Before you keep reading ...
MPR News is made by Members. Gifts from individuals fuel the programs that you and your neighbors rely on. Donate today to power news, analysis, and community conversations for all.