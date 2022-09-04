3 goals in 3 minutes knock Minnesota United out of 3rd place

An own goal by Michael Boxall in the 55th minute began three minutes of woe for Minnesota United against Dallas FC.

Alan Velasco and Jesus Ferreira then scored two minutes apart in the second half, and Dallas beat Minnesota United 3-0 on Saturday.

Third place was on the line for both teams. With the loss, Minnesota slipped to fifth place and currently out of position to host a home playoff game.

Both teams play again next Saturday, with Dallas hosting Los Angeles FC while United (13-11-5) heads to Portland to take on the Timbers.