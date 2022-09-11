Queen Elizabeth's coffin arrives in Edinburgh ahead of a final journey to London

Pallbearers carry the coffin of late Britain's Queen Elizabeth II covered with the Royal Standard of Scotland, at the Palace of Holyroodhouse, in Edinburgh. Alkis Konstantinidis/Pool/AFP/Getty Images

A cortege carrying Queen Elizabeth II's coffin arrived at the royal Palace of Holyroodhouse in the Scottish capital of Edinburgh on Sunday after traveling the 100-mile journey from Balmoral Castle.

The convoy carrying the queen from the royal estate where she died began slowly snaking through the hills and forests of the Scottish highlands. The route took her through villages and towns which were lined by her subjects.

Members of the public gather along the Royal Mile to watch the hearse carrying the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, as it is driven through Edinburgh towards the Palace of Holyroodhouse. Jamie Williamson/Pool/AFP via Getty Images

Vice Admiral Timothy Laurence (left) Britain's Prince Andrew, Duke of York (second left), Britain's Princess Anne, Princess Royal (center), Britain's Sophie, Countess of Wessex (second right) and Britain's Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex await the arrival of the hearse carrying the coffin of the late Queen Elizabeth II. Aaron Chown/Pool/AFP/Getty Images

People gather in tribute as the cortege carrying the coffin of the late Queen Elizabeth II passes by in Banchory, Scotland. Peter Summers/Getty Images

Children gather along the streets as they wait to view the cortege carrying the coffin of the late Queen Elizabeth II in Ballater, Scotland. Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images

Flowers and pictures of the late Queen Elizabeth II are placed outside of the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh. Louisa Gouliamaki/AFP via Getty Images

The guard of honour from the King's Bodyguard for Scotland (Royal Company of Archers) arrive at the Palace of Holyrood House ahead of the hearse carrying the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II. Aaron Chown/AP

Members of the public gather in Princes Street Gardens to observe the Death Gun Salute fired by 105th Regiment Royal Artillery at Edinburgh Castle. Lesley Martin/AFP via Getty Images

Members of the public pay their respects as they hearse carrying the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, draped in the Royal Standard of Scotland, is driven through Ballater. Paul Ellis/AFP via Getty Images

Gamekeepers from the summer retreat Balmoral, where the queen died on Thursday after 70 years on the throne, carried the late sovereign's oak coffin from the castle's ballroom to a hearse. The hearse drove out of the gates of Balmoral past piles of flowers left by the public.

Members of the armed services march near St. Giles' Cathedral in Edinburgh, Scotland. Jon Super/AP

Spectators watch as the cortege with the hearse carrying the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II drives on the M90 motorway as it makes its journey to Edinburgh from Balmoral in Scotland. Alastair Grant/AP

Spectators watch as the cortege with the hearse carrying the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II crosses the Queensferry Bridge. Alastair Grant/AP

The coffin of the late Queen Elizabeth II is being transported Sunday on a journey from Balmoral to the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh, where it will lie at rest before being moved to London later in the week. Jon Super/AP

Members of the public stand on a bridge, in Kinross, overlooking the M90 motorway, to pay their respects as they look at the hearse carrying the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II. Andy Buchanan/AFP/Getty Images

The Princess Royal and her husband Admiral Sir Tim Laurence travel behind the hearse carrying the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II. Paul Campbell /PA Images via Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth II died at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on Thursday. She is succeeded by her eldest son, King Charles III. Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images

In Scotland, there is respect for the queen but skepticism for the institution of monarchy.

Heather McGrath, a chef who lives in Glasgow, told NPR she thinks the royal family is redundant.

"We don't really need them. It's just like it's a tourist attraction more than anything."

Heather McGrath, 38, who works as a pastry chef in Glasgow, supports Scottish independence and does not support the monarchy. Frank Langfitt/NPR

A Scottish nationalist, McGrath voted for independence in the 2014 referendum and said she would do so again if she gets the chance.

For others, though, the cortege felt personal and historic. Terry Rigby, a retired air traffic controller, brought his grandson to watch in the town of Banchory.

Terry Rigby, 72, a retired air traffic controller, brought his grandson, River, 11, to watch the queen's funeral cortege pass through the Scottish town of Banchory. Frank Langfitt/NPR

Rigby said he had celebrated the queen's coronation in 1953 outside Buckingham Palace.

"I was sitting on my father's shoulders," Rigby recalled. "That was her first journey. This is the last."

Police officers wait for Queen Elizabeth II's coffin on the Royal Mile in Edinburgh. Peter Byrne /PA Images via Getty Images

People hold flowers as they wait to view the cortege carrying the coffin of the late Queen Elizabeth II in Ballater, Scotland. Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images

The hearse carrying the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, which is covered with the Royal Standard of Scotland and flowers, is driven away from Balmoral Castle in Ballater. Andy Buchanan/AFP via Getty Images

The queen's death kicked off a series of events that will last more than a week before her funeral, scheduled to take place Sept. 19. On Monday, she'll be conveyed from the palace to nearby St. Giles' Cathedral to lie at rest before being flown to London on Tuesday.

Over the weekend, the queen's eldest son was formally proclaimed the new monarch — King Charles III — at an accession ceremony.

"I am deeply aware of this great inheritance and of the duties and heavy responsibilities of sovereignty, which have now passed to me," he said.

The hearse carrying the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, draped with the Royal Standard of Scotland, leaves Balmoral as it begins its journey to Edinburgh. Owen Humphreys /PA Images via Getty Images

