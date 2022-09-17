Shootings in downtown Minneapolis leave several injured

Police are investigating whether two shootings in downtown Minneapolis early Saturday morning are related.

They happened within minutes of each other just after 2:30 a.m. on Hennepin Avenue, and left several people injured.

Officers in the area heard automatic gunfire in the 400 block of Hennepin Avenue and then found a man with potentially life-threatening gunshot wounds in a parking lot, according to a police spokesperson.

Additional officers were called in to help with crowd control.

Then near Hennepin Avenue and S. 8th Street, police found two men in the 20s and 50s, with life-threatening gunshot wounds. Another woman had non life-threatening wounds.

Later, two victims with gunshot wounds believed to be related to the incident arrived at North Memorial for treatment.

No arrests have been made in connection with either shooting.