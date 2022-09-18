Agada's 2 goals help Sporting KC beat Minnesota United 4-1

William Agada scored two goals to help lead Sporting Kansas City to a 4-1 win over Minnesota United.

Agada scored his first goal for Sporting KC (10-15-7) in the 45th minute, assisted by Ben Sweat. He added a goal in the 81st minute, assisted by Daniel Salloi.

Sporting KC also got one goal from Erik Thommy.

Mender Garcia Torres scored for United (13-13-6).

Sporting KC outshot United 14-7, with eight shots on goal to two for United.

John Pulskamp saved one of the two shots he faced for Sporting KC. Dayne St. Clair saved five of the nine shots he faced for United.

The United have two more matches to secure a playoff spot after the international break. They will visit the San Jose Earthquakes on Oct. 1 before wrapping up the regular season at home against Vancouver on Oct. 9.