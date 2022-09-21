Cooler weather kicking Minnesota fall colors into drive

Autumnal equinox Thursday? Northern Minnesota highs falling into the 50s? Those are the ingredients for a fall color explosion.

The latest Department of Natural Resources color finder map shows swaths of Minnesota already about halfway to awesome.

This week's DNR color finder map Minnesota Department of Natural Resources

Here are some highlights from the DNR’s most recent review of foliage and color conditions at state parks and recreation areas.

Trees have burst with yellows and reds thanks to the cool and rainy weather the last week. Pollinators are abundant along the Western Loop Trail as they visit fall wildflowers still in bloom. Prairie and bison tours are being offered until Oct. 23.

You’ll find subtle splashes of pale yellow ash, basswood and hackberry trees here and there. Purple asters and yellow goldenrod flowers add scattered pops of color along the trails. Hike the Walter F. Mondale River Trail for beautiful green views along the St. Croix River.

Fall is in full swing. The yellows and reds that signal the beginnings of autumn can be seen throughout the park. Walk along any of the trails, especially around the lake. The park offers expansive views of prairie and woods, and a night sky view that recently was full of the northern lights.