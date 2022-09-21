Police respond to hoax shooting calls in at least 3 Minnesota schools

Police responded to calls of someone with a gun in at least three schools in Minnesota on Wednesday morning, but no threat was found and no one was hurt. It is part of what officials say may be part of a series of hoax calls across the country.

Rochester police said a call came in just after 10 a.m. to report someone with a gun at Rochester Lourdes High School.

The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office posted around 11:30 a.m. that “The report of an active shooter at Lourdes High School has been determined to be a false report. We are aware of other similar situations of false reports across the county.”

The City of Mankato posted on Facebook that the Mankato Department of Public Safety responded to a similar report around 10:30 a.m. “of an active shooter at West High School.”

“It's believed the call was a hoax, also known as 'swatting,' which is when someone makes a prank call to law enforcement claiming an emergency and provides a real address for someone to respond,” Mankato posted on Facebook.

“Several other schools in the region received similar calls providing identical details. It's believed this is part of a nationwide swatting incidence occurring in multiple states, which has been confirmed by the Federal Bureau of Investigation.”

The Cloquet Police Department reported that “the Carlton County Sheriff's Dispatch Center received a call about an active shooter situation at Cloquet High School. The caller gave a room and description of the incident.”

Police and other agencies responded to the school, which was placed on lockdown, according to police. Officers found no threat and “believed the incident was a hoax,” Cloquet police said.

Mankato asks anyone with information to contact Public Safety at 911 or 507-387-8725.