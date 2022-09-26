St. Paul police trying to find woman who may have been targeted in shooting

St. Paul police are asking the public for help finding an 18-year-old woman who's been missing since a reported shooting early Monday morning.

Authorities say a caller reported several gunshots at about 4 a.m. along Fellows Lane on St. Paul's east side.

Police found "evidence of a shooting" in that area and said they also determined the 18-year-old woman — identified as Hsa Say — was the person who was shot at. But they have not been able to find her.

"Officers are actively trying to locate her to check on her welfare," police reported in a news release, noting that a missing person alert also has been sent to state officials.

Authorities said Hsa Say is 4 feet, 11 inches tall and about 84 pounds, with shoulder-length red or brown hair. She was last seen wearing a gray or black jacket or sweater.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the St. Paul Police Department at (651) 266-5650.