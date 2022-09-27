Classes resume Tuesday for middle, high school students in Richfield

Classes resume Tuesday for middle and high school students in Richfield Public Schools.

That’s after an online threat prompted the district to cancel classes on Monday.

And that threat was received just days after a shooting wounded two people outside a Richfield High School football game last Friday night. Two teens were arrested in connection with the shooting; authorities have not indicated any connection between the gunfire and the subsequent online threat.

In a message to district families and staff, school officials said they're resuming classes Tuesday based on their communication with law enforcement agencies who've been investigating the threat.

“The last few days have been confusing, overwhelming and heartbreaking for many. We want to thank everyone who has come together to show love, solidarity and support by cleaning the stadium, leaving chalk messages for students and staff, sending kind words and proving, once again, that we are #RichfieldStrong,” Superintendent Steven Unowsky wrote in the message.

There’ll be extra staff and additional police presence at Richfield schools this week — particularly at the start and end of the school day — as well as counselors and social workers for students.

“We know events like this have an impact on all of us, even our younger students. We also know consistency and predictability are important. For students who need more time to process events, teachers and staff are here to help them talk about how these events have impacted them,” Unowsky said.