Frey picks Newark deputy mayor as next Minneapolis police chief

Brian O’Hara, deputy mayor of Newark, N.J., who oversees policing strategy in that city, is Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey’s choice to be the next Minneapolis police chief.

“Minneapolis has been asking for change and Brian O’Hara has answered that call,” Frey told reporters as he announced his choice.

O'Hara has been with Newark police since 2001. He was appointed public safety director of Newark in 2021, overseeing a department of almost 1,000 police officers, more than 600 firefighters and a budget of about $200 million.

In July, Newark’s mayor named O’Hara a deputy mayor overseeing policing strategy. The Newark Star-Ledger reported at the time that O’Hara was removed as public safety director following an uptick in crime.

Minneapolis leaders had narrowed the field of potential police chiefs to three — all of them from out of state.

They included O’Hara, Elvin Carren, a former Detroit cop and chief of police in Southfield, Mich.; Charlottesville, Va., police chief RaShall Brackney.

Interim chief Amelia Huffman, who has been with the department since 1994, was not on the list. Chief Medaria Arradondo retired in January after saying he would not accept a third term running the department.

Minneapolis has hired chiefs from outside the department at least three times in recent decades, including Tony Bouza, from New York City; William McManus, from Dayton, Ohio; and Robert Olson, who had headed police departments in New York and Texas.