Minnesota United fall to San Jose, 2-0
Playoff hopes rest on next Sunday's match at Allianz Field
JT Marcinkowski delivered a two-save shutout while Shea Salinas scored in the San Jose Earthquakes’ 2-0 win over Minnesota United on Saturday.
Salinas put the Earthquakes (8-15-10) ahead for good at 1-0 in the 52nd minute.
The Earthquakes also got one goal from Benjamin Kikanovic.
The Earthquakes outshot United (13-14-6) 18-15, with six shots on goal to two for United.
Despite the loss, the Loons can still make the playoffs with a win against the Vancouver Whitecaps next Sunday at Allianz Field.
